Right-wing Israeli activists slammed the Biden administration Thursday, accusing it of ignoring the results of Israel’s latest general election.

In a statement released Thursday, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, founders of the Sovereignty Movement, slammed the appointment of a US envoy to the Palestinian Authority, and pushed back on the White House’s plan to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem which served as a de facto embassy to the Palestinian Authority.

“The United States, for whom the banner of democracy is paramount, cannot run roughshod over the results of the democratic elections in Israel,” Katsover and Matar said Thursday.

The right-wing bloc won 64 seats in last month’s Knesset election, ending the political deadlock that led to five general elections and two short-lived governments since 2019.

“The people of Israel had their say just a few days ago clearly and unambiguously: The citizens of Israel demand to be proprietors of their land, their homeland, and their national identity.”

“The establishment of a US consulate in Jerusalem for the Palestinians is completely antithetical to the will of the people of Israel. This is a step that will incite and provoke the Arabs to perform more and more terrorist acts.”

The Sovereignty Movement leaders declared the two-state solution to be “no longer relevant,” and urged the Biden administration to learn “the lessons of history.”

“The Biden administration's selection of Hady Amr as the United States’ special representative to the Palestinian Authority, its efforts to revive the two-state solution, and the partition of Jerusalem and the Land of Israel, are steps that fan the flames of the Arab struggle against Israel and seriously undermine regional stability.”

“The two-state solution is no longer relevant. History has proven this again and again and the people of Israel have become disillusioned with it. Israel went up in flames and paid a heavy price of bloodshed due to this policy. No longer! It is precisely against this policy that the millions of Jewish citizens in Israel voted.”

“We call upon the American government to absorb the lessons of history, to demand that the Arabs forsake the path of terrorism, to internalize the historical connection between the Jewish people and its land as determined by the San Remo Conference and the resolution of the Commonwealth of Nations, as proven by the history familiar to all, and as proven by the Bible.”