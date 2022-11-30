Scene of one of the bombings

Israeli police and Shin Bet internal security agents have arrested multiple suspects tied to the twin bombing attacks that rocked Jerusalem last week.

Two people were killed and 17 more injured after bombs exploded at bus stops in the Ramot neighborhood of northern Jerusalem, and near the Givat Shaul neighborhood of western Jerusalem.

The bombs were concealed in bags left at the bus stops and remotely detonated.

The bags concealing the bombs are believed to have carried marbles and nails, in order to maximize the amount of shrapnel produced.

Police launched a manhunt for the terrorists responsible for the bombings, but prior to Wednesday's announcement no arrests were made.