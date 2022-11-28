Israel is preparing for the possibility that Iran will try to avenge the elimination of its senior officer in Syria, which Iran has blamed on Israel.

According to a report on Kan 11 News on Sunday, the fear is that Iran intends to take revenge on whoever is responsible for the assassination of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards officer, Daoud Jaafari. The heads of the Revolutionary Guards participated in Jaafari's funeral, which indicates his status and role in the organization.

Last Thursday, Kan 11 News reported that Israel increased the security detail for senior security officials staying abroad, with an emphasis on former senior Mossad officials. This move came into effect a few weeks ago, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Jaafari, an officer in the IRGC's Air and Space Force, was killed in Syria last week, according to a statement issued by the IRGC.

The statement claimed that the officer was killed by the "Zionist regime" in a bomb explosion that occurred in the Damascus area. The organization promised that there would be a response following the incident.