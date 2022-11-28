The Likud wants to shut down Kan, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, and messages on the subject have been forwarded to the coalition partners, Amit Segal of Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

According to Segal’s report, Likud only wants to shut down the news department on radio and television and leave the other departments intact.

The Likud said in response, "The issue did not come up in the negotiations."

MK Shlomo Karhi responded after the report, "I don't know whether there has been talk about it in the negotiation rooms, but this is the result I have been leading to for the past three years in promoting an agenda of a free media market and competition. There is no reason for us to continue to finance public broadcasting with almost a billion shekels a year. First Kan, then Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio)."