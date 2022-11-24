Police and Shabak investigating an incident that occurred on Thursday morning in which an 18-year-old was run over in Be'er Sheva have determined that it should be categorized as a deliberate ramming attack.

The suspect, a 39-year-old resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat, will be arraigned in court tomorrow and charged with attempted murder during a terrorist attack.

During questioning by police, the suspect claimed that he had lost control of his vehicle, but after watching multiple recordings of the incident, investigators disputed his version of events.

An eyewitness told Kan News how "the vehicle entered the roundabout ... and veered onto the sidewalk. When the police arrived, the driver fell out of the vehicle and started writhing on the ground."

MDA paramedics Lior Paz and Ron-El Yisraeli said, "When we arrived, we saw the victim lying fully conscious with injuries to his limbs. We were told that he had been hit by a vehicle which drove onto the sidewalk. We provided him with medical treatment, including bandaging and setting, and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate condition."

The 18-year-old victim had been on his way to the IAF Technological College in Be'er Sheva. He told Ynet: "I was on my way to class and after crossing the street I carried on walking down the sidewalk. I heard a car accelerating and I just had time to turn around and see, over my shoulder, how the driver was accelerating towards me.

"I don't know exactly what happened after that, the adrenaline kicked in after the impact, but I realized I was on his windshield. He turned to the left and I tried to get off the car but I couldn't support myself on one of my legs so I fell straight back down. Turns out my leg was broken. After I realized I couldn't walk, I sat down on the ground and started to drag myself along. There was a young girl there, staring at me, and she called an ambulance after I asked her to."