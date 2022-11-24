The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, has concluded his visit to the U.S. and returned to Israel.



Yesterday (Wednesday), the Chief of the General Staff visited the U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Command (USFF) headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia.



The Chief of the General Staff was accompanied by the Commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Admiral ( * * * * ) Daryl Caudle, throughout the visit, and toured a nuclear submarine and an aircraft carrier in order to deepen his understanding of their operational capabilities.



On Tuesday, the Chief of the General Staff participated in an operational situational assessment at the U.S. CENTCOM Coalition in Tampa, Florida. The Chief of the General Staff also held work meetings with the Commander of U.S. CENTCOM, General ( * * * * ) Michael “Erik” Kurilla.



The joint situational assessment held between the militaries focused on regional challenges, primarily the Iranian threat. During the assessment, a plan for the continuation of the joint activity and the establishment of dedicated teams to deal with the Iranian challenge was agreed upon.



Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi said: “In order to improve our capabilities toward the challenges in the region, joint activity with CENTCOM will be significantly expanded in the near future. At the same time, the IDF will continue to act at an accelerated rate against the entrenchment of the Iranian regime in the region.”



At the beginning of the week, the Chief of the General Staff met with senior members of the U.S. defense institutions at the Pentagon, at the CIA headquarters and at the White House. The Chief of the General Staff also met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General ( * * * * ) Mark Milley, the Ambassador of Israel to the United States, Mr. Michael Herzog, United States National Security Advisor to President Joseph Biden, Mr. Jake Sullivan, and the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Mr. William J. Burns.