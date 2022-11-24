On Thursday, President Isaac Herzog spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. At the start of their telephone conversation, President Zelenskyy offered his condolences to Israeli citizens following yesterday's terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, in which 15-year-old Aryeh Shechopek was killed.

President Zelenskyy also underscored the deep connection between Israel and Ukraine, a connection which exists not only between leaders but also between citizens, especially given the many Jewish immigrants to Israel from Ukraine. President Herzog thanked President Zelenskyy for his expressions of support, and he added that the Israeli public is very anxious regarding the wellbeing of the Ukrainian people and is working in various ways to alleviate its humanitarian suffering.

President Zelenskyy welcomed the conclusion of elections in Israel and expressed his hope for continued cooperation with the next government. President Herzog described the process of government formation and stressed his desire to maintain dialogue with Ukraine on various humanitarian issues, especially concerning the approaching winter, immediately upon the establishment of the incoming government.

At the conclusion of their conversation, the two leaders agreed to remain in contact.