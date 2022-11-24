This week, the parents of Malka Chana Roth will quietly visit her grave on her birthday as they do every year – without friends or family, a private visit.

They have been fighting a battle with politicians and officials since US federal charges against Malki’s killer Ahlam Tamimi, a Jordan journalist and celebrity, were made public in 2017.

Tamimi is America’s most wanted female fugitive. Despite this and her open admission to being the mastermind of the Jerusalem Sbarro massacre, she has been shielded from facing justice for nearly six years by Jordan and its powerful friends.

Arnold Roth, Malki’s father, speaks with Josh Lent of Im Tirtzu about the hunt for a child’s killer and the ongoing fight to see justice done.