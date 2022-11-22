Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday that the policy of the next government in Israel would amount to “a declaration of war” against Palestinian Arabs.

Speaking at the start of the weekly government meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh called on the international community to oppose the settlement and Israel's policy towards the Palestinian Arabs.

"If the negotiations to establish a government in Israel are based on who builds more settlements, and who wants to make it easier to shoot us more, and who wants to confiscate more of our land, then it is a matter of readiness to declare war against us under the leadership of the extremist settlers," he stated.

"The world is now required to say out loud that it opposes this policy, and that it is ready to make Israel pay the price for this systematic aggressive policy against our people," added Shtayyeh.

He noted that the events in Tel Rumeida and Hebron over the weekend express the direction of developments under the next government under which the army and the settlers are in the same camp.