Rabbi Shimon Baadani, the eldest member of the Shas Council of Torah Sages, was taken to the Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak Monday evening after feeling unwell.

Rabbi Baadani's condition deteriorated after he was brought to the hospital, and doctors are current fighting to stabilize his condition.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri left the coalition negotiations to go to the hospital to be at Rabbi Baadanis's side and pray for his recovery.

Shas MK Yoav Ben Tzur said: "Together with all the people of Israel, I offer a prayer before the one who sits on high for the healing of our teacher and one of the great rabbis of our generation, the elder of the Council of Torah Sages, Rabbi Shimon ben Haviva, who was brought to the hospital tonight."

Rabbi Baadani, who is 94, was also hospitalized last month after feeling unwell. Last Saturday night, he participated in a meeting of the Shas Council of Torah Sages on the current coalition negotiations.