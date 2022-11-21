An SUV crashed into an Apple Store near Boston, Massachusetts on Monday, killing one person and injuring at least 16, according to reports.

The victims were transported to area hospitals, with four of them who had been trapped in the building listed in critical condition.

The truck remained stuck against the back wall of the store in Hingham, which is about 17 miles from Boston, as of early Monday afternoon.

"This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened," Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a press conference.

"This investigation is active and ongoing," he added.

Cruz described a dark coloured SUV plowing through the Apple Store’s plate glass window where it ran over multiple people inside the building.

At least four people remained trapped inside the store until the SUV could be moved out of the way by emergency crews.

Local media reported that the store was close to collapsing after being hit by the truck.

No information has been released about the cause of the incident.