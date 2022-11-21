Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that if he is not given the opportunity to assist Israel's periphery communities his party will not join the incoming government and remain in the opposition.

"We asked for the transportation or education portfolios. Unfortunately, we received a negative response, but then they offered us the periphery portfolio. My goal is tohelp the periphery. I live in Hebron and the settlements are dear to my heart, but the periphery is just as important to me," Ben-Gvir said at the weekly Otzma Yehudit faction meeting.

"Yesterday was a difficult day when they broke the first commitment they gave us just a week ago. Without being able to restore order to the streets and without being able to help the periphery, the Negev and the Galilee - we will not be in the government, that's what we were voted in for, and it's part of our soul.

Addressing Otzma Yehudit's decision to split off from Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party, Ben-Gvir said: "We split as I promised him in our agreement and as we also promised the voters. [Smotrich] should be the minister of defense."