Never in her wildest dreams did Mrs. Eliana Gold ever imagine that she would abandon her career as a clinical psychologist. From day one, she was absolutely in love with her job, and she felt deep fulfillment in helping those who were suffering. But several months ago, the mother-of-five shocked her clients by handing in her two weeks’ notice after an experience that changed her life as she knew it. It happened shortly after she received information that shook her to the core–

She had stage four cancer.

“We are in shock,” shares Mrs. Gold’s husband, Menachem.

The doctors have explained that they have high hopes for Mrs. Gold’s recovery, but that health insurance refuses to cover the radiation therapy that her life depends on. Now, the couple of average means is frantically trying to raise the exorbitant funds needed to save Mrs. Gold’s very life..

Menachem shares his feelings in an emotional fundraising appeal:

“During these fragile moments, I am begging you from the bottom of my heart: Please, donate as much as you possibly can to help us raise the money in time. She has a high chance of recovery but only if she gets this treatment. If not…I can’t even write the words. Our young family needs her. Please, I am begging on my knees, open your hearts and help us save her life. We can’t lose her. She's everything to us.”

Emergency funds are being urgently raised here to save this mother-of-five’s life before time runs out. With the clock ticking mercilessly, there’s only one thing in the world powerful enough to save her now– The mercy of the Jewish people.