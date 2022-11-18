Four shots were fired at the home of a rabbi located near the Old Synagogue in Essen, Germany.

According to local reports, the shots most like came from a pistol.

There were no injuries and police said that there was no current danger to the public, Deutsche Welle reported.

When the bullet holes were discovered, police canvassed the area with explosive sniffing dogs in order to ensure it was safe. No explosive devices were discovered at the synagogue or on the grounds.

Essen’s Old Synagogue is a popular site for German Jewish history and culture, and frequently hosts events.

The synagogue, built over 100 years ago, is considered a cultural landmark. It is one of the tallest free-standing synagogues in Europe.