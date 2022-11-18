Imagine if Joe Biden got the same treatment for just one day that Donald Trump endured every day for six years.

For starters, there’d be televised congressional hearings over Biden’s misbegotten, even traitorous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Such things are not done by commanders in chief.

But through his recklessness, thousands were left behind, straight into the arms of the merciless Taliban. Many are still trapped.

Thirteen US service members were murdered in Kabul during the chaotic retreat that was the handiwork of sloppy Joe.

Imagine the tearful testimonies from survivors and loved ones…all of them, including the lawmakers, pointing fingers at Biden.

There’d be talk for his impeachment.

In such an imaginary world, or rather, an imaginary America, The New York Times and the rest of the media would play up Biden’s disgrace round the clock, gleefully.

In fact, he would be impeached.

How about Hunter Biden? Joe would have to explain, to Congress, and to the American people, to what extent he enriched himself from his son’s shady business dealings.

It’s impossible to believe that he knew nothing when in fact the two traveled together around the world…on Joe’s vice-presidential airplane.

Top level emissaries from Russia, Ukraine and China would be brought in to testify against Hunter and Joe…and Joe Biden would be impeached a second time.

On that and on the migrant fiasco, Joe Biden would be on the hot seat, the media gloating at his discomfort.

Alas, such an America does not exist…we were just dreaming. (Though now, with the House in the hands of the GOP, some dreams may come true, eventually.)

Like the rest of us, Trump lives in the real world…and the real world is an unforgiving place.

Where is his reward for keeping the nation safe and prosperous during his time in office, and why was there scant praise for his pushing through the Abraham Accords?

No Nobel Peace Prize? Obama got one for doing nothing.

No other American president other than Trump did as much for Israel and Middle East peace.

As for me, I can understand Trump’s bitterness. I can forgive the flaws of a man so frequently battered.

I don’t know if he’s the right man for the job the next time around. Maybe, as they say, he’s too much Donald Trump…the battler…the tweeter…his personality overbearing.

I do know that I will not join the braying mob…those Deep State hypocrites.





Being Jewish helps.

From the outset, Trump was a condemned man. So to this day.

In boxing they would call it punch drunk, when a fighter can’t see straight anymore from relentless hits below the belt.

Such a moment was Jan 6. That’s when, dazed from six years of being pummeled by false charges, he lost control and gave in to his worst instincts.

That was not the Donald Trump I knew in and around New York City when he was known as a tycoon…friendly, warmhearted…and just another one of the boy’s at Katz’s Deli.

He was the most charitable man I met.

Something happens to a man after years of constant hectoring. Something snaps when he takes blow after blow, and finds himself staggering down for the count.

They threw everything at him. Twice they impeached him for no reason and sent out the man Robert Mueller with 50 million dollars to come back with dirt on him.

He came back with nothing, and it was the same with undesirables like Adam Schiff and Michael Avenatti.

They grew famous and rich and became daily TV personalities by way of promises that the next day they would have the goods on him. They tried, but that day never came.

Trump was clean.

But the battering took its toll, and for Donald Trump the country he loved became a blur of enemies…a confederacy of people out to get him.

Now, with his hat in the ring for 2024, they’re revved up all over again. How much cruelty against one man is the country willing to accept again and again?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Email Jack here.

