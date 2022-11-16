The Noam faction on Wednesday submitted a request to split off from the Religious Zionism party.

Noam turned to House Committee chairman MK Yoav Kisch and submitted an official request to split from Religious Zionism.

"In accordance with the joint=run agreement signed between the parties and submitted to the election committee on the eve of the submission of the lists for the Knesset, it is requested that the division of Noam from Religious Zionism be approved," the official request reads.

"The name of the new faction is Noam - led by MK Avi Maoz," the request continues. "The members of the new faction and their substitutes will be those who held these positions before the division according to section 14 of the Party Financing Law."

The Noam and Otzma Yehudit factions ran together with the Religious Zionism party in the elections for the 25th Knesset earlier this month, a union which made them the third largest faction in the Knesset, but the three parties have functioned independently of each other.