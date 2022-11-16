The Likud cancelled meetings planned with its right-wing partners Wednesday, following a contentious meeting between Likud chief Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich.

On Wednesday morning, the Likud announced that it nixed meetings planned with negotiating teams from the Religious Zionist Party and United Torah Judaism, as part of the ongoing efforts to form a new coalition government.

The announcement came after Netanyahu met with Smotrich Tuesday evening in a bid to iron out differences over the allocation of key ministerial portfolios – chief among them the defense and finance ministries.

Smotrich has demanded the defense ministry portfolio, but Netanyahu is under heavy pressure not to appoint the Religious Zionist Party leader to the position.

Netanyahu has also thus far refused to give Smotrich the finance ministry portfolio, Smotrich’s second choice, due to Shas chairman Aryeh Deri’s demand for the ministry.

According to Amit Segal of Channel 12, the no progress was made in the meeting between Netanyahu and Smotrich.

Netanyahu reportedly told Smotrich that due to the security situation, there is a need to act with moderation on diplomatic and security issues, at least until the end of President Joe Biden's time in office.