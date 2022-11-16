MK Vladimir Beliak (Yesh Atid) spoke to Israel National News on Tuesday and outlined his party’s plans in anticipation of its move to the opposition.

"We will be a fighting opposition, but an opposition that recognizes the term ‘to serve the people from the opposition’, meaning that we will not be like the current opposition that behaved like ‘if we are not in power, then let the country burn down’. We will support all the good moves that I hope will come from the new government, and we will fight all the dangerous moves that they intend to make," said Beliak.

He added that he is convinced that it will be possible to bring the opposition together after the swearing in of the next government. The current disputes between the various parties in the opposition are nothing but remnants of the election, he said. "I am confident that Yair Lapid will succeed in bringing the opposition together and we will be a very significant factor in this Knesset."

When asked to point out his greatest concern about the next government, MK Beliak said that in his view, it is the Override Clause, which he described as an attempt to assassinate Israeli democracy. "We need a reform of the judicial system, but certainly not one that is an abolition of the Supreme Court."

"As far as I'm concerned, there are three authorities and checks and balances are needed, and the existing system is the right system. I'm very afraid of this move by the new government," he added.

On the option of a unity government, Beliak pointed out that, in addition to the designated Prime Minister facing three court cases, it must be remembered that there were elections in Israel and their results are clear. "There is a majority here for a certain side. I wish them success and we will be a fighting opposition."