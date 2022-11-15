U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Senate Judiciary Committees, responded to news that the Biden administration seeks to open an FBI investigation into the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh.

Sen. Cruz said: “Joe Biden and his administration view Israel and Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu as political enemies, and so they are responding to them the way they respond to all their political enemies: by unleashing the FBI. Our Israeli allies have, since the very beginning, cooperated closely with the United States in investigating this incident, and the State Department and Defense Departments had already drawn their conclusions."

“This outrage underscores how corrupt and blatantly politicized the Justice Department has become, and how entirely beholden to the radical left-wing Squad Democrats really are. This administration has spent its time in office weaponizing the DOJ to target their political enemies as a matter of policy, and now they have allowed that tactic to bleed into their obsession with undermining our Israeli allies.

“Everyone involved with this debacle should be fired or impeached – all the way up to Attorney General Garland,” Cruz said.