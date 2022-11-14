A man and a woman were killed in a motor vehicle collision that took place on Highway 90 near Kibbutz Yahel Monday afternoon

The two victims were about 60 years old.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Eldad Rosen who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "When I arrived at the scene I found the wreckage of an accident that had taken place between a car and a truck that was carrying other cars. Unfortunately, a man and a woman were killed due to the severity of the injuries they suffered as a result of the accident."

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Nir Yaft and MDA medic Eliyahu Shariki said that "when we arrived at the scene of the accident, we saw the truck that was loaded with vehicles on the side of the road and the two private vehicles nearby, with a man and a woman trapped in one of them."

During rescue operations, we performed medical tests, but they were without signs of life, and we had to pronounce them dead. The driver of the truck, who was lightly injured, was taken by MDA ambulance to Yoseftal Hospital in light condition, and the driver of the other vehicle was treated on the spot and did not need to be evacuated."

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.