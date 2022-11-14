The International March of the Living organization announced that on April 18th, the 2023 International March of the Living from Auschwitz to Birkenau will be led jointly by United States Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides and his immediate predecessor Ambassador David Friedman.



This joint effort by Democratic and Republican leaders of the US-Israel relationship highlights America’s bipartisan solidarity with Israel and its commitment to combat antisemitism in all its forms, a commitment which transcends politics and partisan agendas.



Commenting on his historic role in co-leading the March, Ambassador Nides said: “There can be no gap in the American political system when it comes to standing up against antisemitism and intolerance and defending Israel. David and I represent different sides of the political spectrum, but we are on the same side- the correct side- when it comes to standing with Israel and against prejudice and hate of any kind.”



Former Ambassador David Friedman added: “As we march arm in arm from Auschwitz to Birkenau with our colleagues, we will be demonstrating in the strongest terms that antisemitism will not be tolerated in any sector of America. Tom and I have very different political views, but we fully agree that antisemitism is a vile scourge which we must defeat.”



Phyllis Greenberg Heideman, President of the International March of the Living, commented: “Marching from Auschwitz to Birkenau with these two distinguished American diplomats leading thousands of people of good faith from around the globe on Holocaust Remembrance Day will deliver a powerful message to the world: The United States of America is forever committed to, and united in, pursuing the noble and just goals of combatting antisemitism as well as hatred in all its forms, and standing in solidarity with Israel.”

Since its inception in 1988, the International March of the Living has brought students, Holocaust survivors, educators and distinguished leaders from around the world to Poland to study the history of the Holocaust. On Holocaust Remembrance Day each year, participants march arm in arm from Auschwitz to Birkenau, together with thousands of people of diverse backgrounds and faiths, in memory of all victims of Nazi genocide and against antisemitism, prejudice, bigotry and hate. In 2023 the organization will celebrate 35 years as a torchbearer of memory and purveyor of Holocaust education.