The new cycle of the Day Yomi Yerushalmi, the daily study of a page of the Talmud Yerushalmi (Jerusalem Talmud), began today.

The Jerusalem Talmud was compiled in the land of Israel in the early centuries of the Common Era, about two hundred years before the more famous Babylonian Talmud. It is less complete than the Babylonian Talmud, possibly due to anti-Jewish persecution in the land of Israel at the time. While the Babylonian Talmud is considered more authoritative when it comes to halakha (Jewish law), the Jerusalem Talmud contains significantly more passages and laws related to aspects of Jewish law which only apply in the land of Israel, such as agricultural laws.

The practice of Daf Yomi Yerushalmi was started in 1980 at the initiative of the Gerrer Rebbe, Rabbi Simcha Bunim Alter, based on the traditional Daf Yomi cycle for the Babylonian Talmud. Ten cycles have been concluded of the Daf Yomi Yerushalmi, with the eleventh cycle beginning today.