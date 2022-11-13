For the first time ever, Republican voters now back Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.

The poll, which was conducted by YouGov America from November 9th to the 11th, following last week’s midterm elections, and published on Saturday, found that Republicans were generally disappointed with the outcome of the elections.

Forty-seven percent of self-described Republicans in the poll said the GOP won fewer seats in Congress than expected, compared to just 11% who said the party won more seats than they expected.

A plurality of Republicans (42%) said the party should change its approach to the 2024 presidential election, while just 31% said the party should maintain the same approach it used in this month’s midterm elections.

When asked who they favor as the party’s nominee for the 2024 elections, 42% of Republicans and Republican-leaners said they prefer DeSantis, compared to 35% who prefer Trump. Ten percent said they favor neither candidate, while 13% said they were not sure.

Trump still leads DeSantis by a razor-thin margin among staunch Republicans, 45% to 43%, but trails DeSantis among marginal Republicans, 38% to 31%, and voters who lean Republican, 45% to 21%.

The American Firearms Association, a staunchly conservative pro-Second Amendment organization, said that in a nationwide poll of its members, 68.8% said they prefer DeSantis as president, compared to 28.9% who favor Trump, with 2.3% saying they’d prefer someone else.

This March, the group found that 66.7% of its members favored Trump as president, compared to 20.9% who preferred DeSantis.

Trump won the Conservative Political Action Conference's (CPAC) presidential straw poll this February with 59%, with DeSantis in a distant second with 28%. DeSantis polled at just 21% las year.