These days Canada is setting record goals in immigration history: bringing in 1.45 million immigrants by 2025 to help fill the labor shortage and demographic collapse. better than Italy with 1.4 births). However, it is a suicide). "Look, folks, it's simple for me, Canada needs more people," said Sean Fraser, minister of immigration. The new plan aims to accommodate 465,000 people in 2023, rising to 500,000 in 2025 and already 405,000 people are revenue last year, which was "the most we've ever had in a single year." The New York Times explains that in the two largest cities, Toronto and Vancouver, 60 percent of the population in just ten years will be from ethnic minorities.

To understand, Angela Merkel's Germany in 2015 brought in 1 million migrants out of a population of 80 million. Canada will bring in 1.5 million out of a population of 38 million. Canada's goal is ambitious: to reach 100 million people by 2100. They are working in a country of ethnic minorities with no more Canadians, given that those who are there are no longer having children and are resorting to euthanasia en masse. In some European countries this is what has been happening for many years (Sweden, Belgium, France, Holland…).

This migration wave may have effects on the labor market, but also on the culture and identity of Canadian society. A few days ago, this from the Montreal Gazette: "in 2021, 4.8 million people (54 percent of the population) declared themselves Catholic, compared to 5.8 million (75 percent) in 2011. There are 421,710 Muslims in the province alone, compared to 243,430 ten years ago, an increase of 73 percent”.

The Globe and Mail writes that “the massive demographic changes taking place in Canada speak of both growth and decline. In 2036, StatsCan predicts that a third of Montreal's population will be immigrant. In Ontario and British Columbia, a third of the population will be born overseas and in Alberta it is expected to approach 30 percent. Canada is losing its old religion. Ninety percent of Canadians identified themselves as Christian in 1970. Today they are two thirds and by 2036 it will be just over half”.

From 2003 to 2019, in just sixteen years, one fifth of all churches in Québec were demolished or sold. Another 9,000 - a third of those that remain - will disappear over the next ten years.

A report released by the Canadian government agency Stats-can revealed that the Muslim population in the country has seen a dramatic increase. The Muslim population made up only 1.1 percent of the entire population in 1996 compared to 3.7 percent in 2019. Canada's Muslim population is estimated to exceed three million in 2026. Before 1985, the Muslim population it was so low that it could not be classified as a separate group in statistical studies.

In just ten years, Islam has grown by 70 percent

And these numbers go back to before the historic decision to bring in 1.5 million immigrants in just three years. Already in 2011, the National Post headlined: "Canadian Islamic population will triple in twenty years". The province of Ontario has already authorized the use of Sharia law, Islamic law, in civil cases. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed a member of the government to "fight Islamophobia". The city of Ottawa has started celebrating Hijab Solidarity Day, an initiative also called "Walk Together with Our Muslim Sisters".

Since 2020, muezzins regularly call for prayer from the minarets of cities. Ezra Levant, the last free Canadian journalist, called it "the most radical pro-Islam project in a non-Muslim country". In universities, LGBT is self-censored due to protests by Muslims. And the schools have already received requests for exemptions from music classes for Muslims (it is haram, forbidden, in Islam).

Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister for Gender Equality, called the Taliban "our brothers". Minister Monsef is the same one who wrote: “Sharia law fascinates me". State TV broadcast investigations into the polygamy that proliferates in migrant communities.

Yasmine Mohammed grew up in Vancouver, a very liberal metropolis, always well positioned in the international rankings of cities where it is good to live. She should have become Canadian like the others. Except that her family is Muslim, and forces her to wear the hijab and prevents her from sympathizing with the "kouffar", the infidels. Yasmine accuses Canadian justice and social services of abandoning her when she, at the age of 12, encouraged by a teacher, decided to alert the authorities. She tells the judge about her beating, she shows the burns on her body, the obligation to live under the veil.

"These are common practices in your community, we don't want to interfere," replies the judge ... Her book is a wake-up call: Unveiled. How Western Liberals Strengthen Radical Islam. “I lived in a parallel world, I grew up in Canada, but under the diktat of Sharia,” Yasmine tells Le Point.

Sixteen years ago, a magnificent Canadian intellectual named Mark Steyn published an article in Macleans that caused a sensation (and cost him a trial). The title said: "The future belongs to Islam". It seems he was right.