US President Joe Biden spoke to reporters from the White House on Wednesday and commented on the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

He began his remarks by calling the elections "a good day, I think, for Democracy" and a "good day for America."

"The American people have spoken, it shows that Democracy is who we are," said Biden, who added that the election happened "without much interference at all or any."

Acknowledging that all the results are not in, Biden went on to discuss the results that we do know at this stage.

"While the press and pundits are predicting a giant red wave, it didn't happen," he said. "I know you were somewhat miffed by my obsessing optimism, but I felt good during the whole process.”

Biden also pointed out that his party "lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic presidents' first midterm election in the last 40 years."

Biden signaled how he would try to work across the aisle if Republicans win the House, but made clear there are some issues he would not compromise on.

"I'm prepared to work with my Republican colleagues," he said. "The American people have made clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well."

"In the area of foreign policy, I hope we will continue a bipartisan approach of confronting Russia's aggression in Ukraine," stated Biden, who also outlined what he does not want to see happen. "I'm not going to support any Republican proposal that's going to make inflation worse," and "I'm not going to walk away from historic commitments we just made to take on the climate crisis."

As of 4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Republicans held a slight edge in Senate, 49 to 48, while in the House, they had 204 seats compared to the Democrats’ 187.