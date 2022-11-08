An appreciation evening for the units, commanders, and soldiers that partake in Operation “Break the Wave” was held tonight (Tuesday). The event was led by the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, and included the participation of the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Yehuda Fuchs, and the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Avi Bluth.



Operation "Break the Wave" began approximately seven months ago. During the operation, the IDF increased counterterrorism and defensive activities in Judea and Samaria, alongside the ISA, the Israel Police and the Israel Border Police. This was done in order to prevent and thwart terrorist attacks against the residents of the State of Israel. Since the beginning of the operation, approximately 1,500 wanted individuals were detained, over 2,100 operational counterterrorism activities were conducted, and hundreds of weapons and munitions were seized. As a result, further terrorist attacks and harm to Israel’s security and residents were prevented. The area of Judea and Samaria was reinforced with dozens of battalions, which operate day and night to detain terrorist operatives and protect central roads. The area was also reinforced with reserve troops, who adhere to the important task with dedication and courage. As part of the operation, the security in the Judea and Samaria security barrier was reinforced, a wide range of resources were invested in the closure of the area, and technological means and soldiers were deployed along the security barrier to prevent terrorist attacks.



The evening was opened with a memorial ceremony in salute to the civilians, soldiers, and commanders who fell in the last year.



In addition, 101 certificates of appreciation, 23 certificates of excellence, and 4 citations were awarded to units that take an active part in Operation “Break the Wave.” The certificates were awarded as an act of tribute and appreciation for the units’ large-scale operational activity over the last seven months. Israel’s security bodies stand on guard and operate to maintain the security of Israel’s residents.



Following the appreciation evening, a medal of appreciation awarding ceremony will be held next week on behalf of the Chief of the General Staff, during which Medals of Appreciation will be awarded to additional units and battalions.



Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohav saidi: “I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to all the units, and praise the Commanding Officer (of the Central Command) and the Commanding Officer of the (Judea and Samaria) Division, who led the operation together throughout the past seven months. You bear a great and complex responsibility, with extraordinarily difficult dilemmas and decisions that need to be made in a matter of seconds. No outsider will understand these circumstances, but every person in this room understands. We defend the civilians of the country and we determine its fate on its borders. Whether the campaign is in the North or in Gaza, we have been determining it in Judea and Samaria for many years, and over the last seven months in a distinct manner. The fate of the families of Israel is in your hands, and thanks to your efforts, Israeli families get to live happy, healthy and complete lives. Your activity creates security and sovereignty. Collecting accurate intelligence on a nightly basis, closing areas efficiently, and the ability to maneuver overtly or covertly, sometimes with a combined technique, and with minimal casualties to the IDF and enemy forces, are not to be taken for granted, I will never take these efforts for granted. We will reach every terrorist in two hours, night or day. I wish to say to you, on behalf of all the residents of the State of Israel, we thank and appreciate you immensely, and we are lucky to have you. The fate of the country lies in your hands. I salute you, many thanks.”



Commanding Officer of the Central Command, MG Yehuda Fuchs said: “Local terrorism and a series of terror attacks led to the launch of Operation “Break the Wave.” The IDF’s role, as indicated in its name, is to defend and provide security to the residents of the State of Israel - that is its uppermost mission. Fighting terrorism is a complex mission, we are dealing with an enemy that preaches incitement to hatred, hatches conspiracies and constantly attempts to harm Israeli civilians and soldiers. This enemy smuggles terrorists, weaponry, and money in and out of the State of Israel in order to fulfill its schemes⁠—it operates violently to sow terror and fear. It creates chaos in the depths of the battlefield and harms many Israeli and Palestinians civilians who wish to live their lives quietly and peacefully. This is an appreciation evening for an operation that has not yet concluded, for the units, the commanders and the soldiers, both regular and reserve, who work tirelessly, defending and striking, countering and preventing terrorism, in the heat and in the cold. They work dedicatedly for hours on end to deter the enemy from operating and to prevent it from achieving its goals. If it does operate, it will meet sharp, skillful troops that will harm its terrorists. Thank you to the reservists who left their daily routines and enlisted for the important effort of defending the State of Israel, and to all the operational units in the IDF, the ISA and the Israel Police, for preventing terrorism and for maintaining the security of Israel’s residents every day and night. You and your soldiers deserve to know you have the trust of the IDF and the State of Israel.”