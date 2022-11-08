Israeli President Isaac Herzog downplayed the significance of a group photo taken at a climate change conference in Egypt Monday, and a brief conversation with two Arab leaders.

On Monday, Herzog, who is heading Israel's delegation to the COP27 United Nations climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, spoke briefly with the prime ministers of Tunisia and Lebanon during a group photo of leaders.

The group photograph and footage of the three leaders speaking drew outrage from Arab social media users, who accused Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden of de facto normalization of ties with Israel.

On Tuesday, President Herzog's office responded to the backlash, downplaying the conversation, saying the Israeli leader merely introduced himself, as per protocol.

"During the collective world leaders' photograph at COP27 in Egypt yesterday, the President turned to the leaders standing next to him and introduced himself, as manners dictate. "

"As for the Prime Minister of Tunisia and Prime Minister of Lebanon, who were standing nearby, when the leaders introduced themselves to each other, it was understood among them that they could not speak. That was the entire conversation between the three leaders."

President Isaac Herzog issued a statement after the backlash, saying: "The climate crisis threatens the very existence of the future we wish for our children. It transcends politics and geographic borders—and so must we. I say to all nations at COP27 and particularly to our neighbors, near and far: this state of emergency demands we work together. Let us leverage vital regional partnerships as a path towards inclusivity, stability and prosperity, to form this shared, Renewable Middle East. Let us save the world God gave us, for we were all created in His image."