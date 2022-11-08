Israeli President Isaac Herzog called upon the leaders of the center-left bloc to help establish a national unity government, after the right-wing bloc won a majority of seats in the Knesset election last week, Channel 12 reported Tuesday.

The report claimed that after the vote count was completed last week, Herzog urged Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to agree to form a national unity government, with both leaders reportedly refusing.

On Tuesday, President Herzog appealed to Lapid and Gantz a second time, the report claimed, asking them to rethink their decision. Again, both leaders said they would under no circumstances sit in a government with Likud chief Benjamin Netanyahu.

The President's office denied the report, saying that President Herzog has not discussed the formation of any new government with any party leaders.

"In contrast to the report, the president has not appealed to nor asked any party leaders to form such a government or any other," Herzog's office said. "It should be emphasized that the process of recommending candidates at the president's residence will start only tomorrow, and only after that will a mandate be given for forming a new government."

The National Unity party also denied the report.

"The president did not call upon the Defense Minister and National Unity chairman regarding joining a unity government," a party spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon. "We are headed for the Opposition."