A stone was thrown at a bus carrying female ulpana students from the AMIT studio in Givat Shmuel to Eilat Monday afternoon.

The stone was thrown while the bus was traveling on Highway 90 and shattered one of the windows. There were no casualties in the incident.

The police who were called to the scene arrested a young Bedouin man, who according to the studio director, passed the bus and threw the stone as he passed.

The studio said in an email to students' parents, it was said: "We had a lovely day and we are on our way to Eilat. A few kilometers before the city, a stone was thrown at one of the buses, and the outer window shattered (the inner one remained intact). Everyone is fine, we are continuing to Eilat."