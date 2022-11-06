A Canadian internet personality known by the handle "PortuguesePai" is attempting to decipher the meaning of Hasidic songs, despite not understanding a word of Hebrew.

Over the past few weeks, the Youtuber has uploaded reaction videos to a number of Hasidic music videos and concert performances, drawing thousands of clicks within a matter of hours.

PortuguesePai has reacted to a number of prominent Hasidic and Israeli singers' videos by Lipa Schmeltzer, Avraham Fried, Mordechai Ben David, Yaakov Shwekey, Nissim Black, and Hanan Ben Ari.

The channel first began delving into the world of Orthodox Jewish music following a request a month ago to review the 2008 performance of "Yerushalayim" by the Miami Boys Choir, a video which has gone viral.

To his surprise, PortuguesePai's reaction video to the song drew thousands of views, prompting him to produce additional views reacting to other songs popular in the Orthodox Jewish world.

Undeterred by his lack of any knowledge of the Hebrew language - during a review of Avraham Fried's 2007 performance of the song "Tanya", PortuguesePai assumes the titular Tanya is referring to a woman who broke the Hasidic singer's heart - the channel's creator relies in part on user feedback to clarify the meaning of the songs featured in the reaction videos.