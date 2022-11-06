The Director-General of the Office of the President Eyal Shviki sent official letters this morning to representatives of the parliamentary groups and informed them that President Isaac Herzog will begin a round of consultations with all parliamentary groups elected to the Twenty-Fifth Knesset, on Wednesday, 9 November.

Office of the President Director-General Eyal Shviki: said “With the receipt of the official results of the elections to the Twenty-Fifth Knesset, President Isaac Herzog will begin a round of consultations on Wednesday with representatives of the parliamentary groups elected to the Knesset, after which he will speak with the candidates recommended by the parliamentary groups to receive the mandate to form a government. The consultation process, stipulated by law, will be broadcast live from the President’s Residence, after which President Isaac Herzog will announce the candidate to whom he will assign the task of forming a government.”

President Isaac Herzog has instructed that his consultations with the parliamentary groups be broadcast live on a range of media platforms, with a view to promoting transparency for the citizens of Israel.

As in every round of consultations, a large media center will be established at the President’s Residence. Parliamentary group leaders who wish to make official statements to the media may do so immediately after their meetings with the President at the designated media center, where journalists will have all necessary technical means and positions for live broadcasts.