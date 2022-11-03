According to Palestinian sources, security forces raided the Jerusalem home of A'amar Bader, the terrorist who stabbed a police officer in Jerusalem on Thursday morning, and arrested his parents and other relatives.

Israel Hayom is reporting that the student union at Birzeit University near Ramallah organized a rally in support of the terrorist, who studied engineering at the university. During the rally, the students chanted: "Lift your hands up high, death is better than humiliation."

In the town of Abu Dis, west of Jerusalem, mosques blared mourning announcements for the dead terrorist from their loudspeakers.

As previously reported, at around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, an Arab man who had made his way from Damascus Gate to the Muslim Quarter was spotted by police near the intersection of HaGai Street and Ma'ale Midrash. After arousing their suspicion, officers began an examination.

The terrorist proceeded to pull out a knife and stab one of the officers in his upper body. Two policemen fired at the terrorist, killing him on the spot. The area was closed to pedestrians so that security personnel could conduct an investigation of the incident.

The wounded officer was fully conscious and has been transferred to Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center for further treatment.

Another policeman was wounded in the crossfire as officers fired at the attacker. A third policeman was also wounded in the incident and released after being treated at the scene.