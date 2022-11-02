The right-wing bloc continues to hold steady at 65 seats with about 90% of the votes counted as of 7 PM Wednesday.

The data is updated on the official website of the Central Elections Committee and will be presented here on Israel National News.

Click here for the results of the television exit polls.

Note: The current electoral threshold in Israel is 3.25%. Thus, a political party must receive at least 3.25% of the votes in order to gain a seat in the Knesset.

The results as of 2:06 p.m. Wednesday afternoon with 4,158,200 votes (85.9% of the total) counted.

The seat allocations are estimates based on the current status of the vote count and will change as the remaining ballots are counted.

Likud - 23.33% (32 seats)

Yesh Atid - 17.93% (24 seats)

The Religious Zionist Party - 10.31% (14 seats)

National Unity Party - 8.92% (12 seats)

Shas - 8.39% (11 seats)

United Torah Judaism - 6.13% (8 seats)

Yisrael Beytenu - 4.36% (5 seats)

United Arab List (Ra'am) - 4.34% (5 seats)

Hadash-Ta'al - 3.93% (5 seats)

Labor - 3.56% (4 seats)

Meretz - 3.19%

Balad - 3.03%

Jewish Home - 1.16%

B'Omtez Beshvilcha - 0.32%

Economic Freedom - 0.29%

New Economic Party - 0.28%

Tzeirim Boarim - 0.16%