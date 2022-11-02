US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides congratulated Israel on the high voter turnout for yesterday's elections for the 2th Knesset, which were the highest turnout in an Israeli election since 1999.

"I am pleased to see such strong voter turnout for the Knesset election. It is too early to speculate on the exact composition of the next governing coalition until all the votes are counted. I look forward to continuing to work with the Israeli government on our shared interests and values," Ambassador Nides said.