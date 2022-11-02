אריה קינג: הישג אדיר לימין שלא התפשר

The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Arieh King, spoke to Israel National News at the election headquarters of the Otzma Yehudit party and did not hide his joy at the results of the exit polls.

"This is a tremendous achievement for the true right, which does not compromise on the Land of Israel, on the Jewish identity and does not make compromises with the enemy inside and outside," said King.

At the same time, King is cautious when it comes to Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu. "When we talk about a Prime Minister named Benjamin Netanyahu, we have received a lot of heavy blows from him. If he takes [Benny] Gantz and leaves Itamar [Ben Gvir] behind, I will not be shocked. If he really chooses to go with the right, we will lift him on our shoulders, and we will see him as an undisputed leader."

"Avi [Maoz], Bezalel [Smotrich] and Itamar ran a perfect campaign and brought great success. Those who tried to harm the right were left outside and this is no less a great success because they harmed the right-wing camp for years," concluded King.