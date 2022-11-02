ח"כ אורית סטרוק בעמדת ערוץ 7 במטה מפלגת הציונות הדתית ערוץ 7

MK Orit Strook celebrated with the crowd at the headquarters of the Religious Zionist Party after the results of the exit polls were made public on Tuesday evening.

"I am very happy that the people of Israel stood up and expressed their truth and their desires. The people of Israel said that they are in favor of governance, reforms in the judicial system and all the good things that we want to bring to the people, to the land and to the country. The people spoke in a powerful way and it is very moving," Strook told Israel National News at the party headquarters.

When asked what role she would like to play in the next government, she replied, "We are not talking about ministerial portfolios at all right now and certainly not about personal appointments, but about the progress we want to bring to the State of Israel. The ministerial portfolios are a tool for these things and not the other way around."