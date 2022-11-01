More than one million Israelis cast their ballots in the first few hours of voting Tuesday, with voter turnout up in comparison to last year’s Knesset election.

According to data released by the Central Election Committee, approximately 1,076,000 ballots were cast by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Most of the 12,495 polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m., though some serving smaller towns opened only at 8:00.

Of Israel’s 6,788,804 eligible voters, 15.9% voted by 10:00 a.m., compared to 14.8% at the same point during the elections for the 24th Knesset in 2021.

Tuesday’s early voting is the highest turnout level since 1981, when 17.0% of eligible voters turned out by 10:00 a.m.

The counting of the votes will begin with the closing of the polls at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. Each polling committee will count the votes and transfer them centrally, with the ballot boxes, to the regional election committee - where the voting protocol will be approved. From there, the results will be streamed to the computers of the Central Elections Committee in the Knesset.

Initial results will be posted to the website of the Central Elections Committee as soon as Tuesday night, and they will be updated gradually. The final results, after the double envelopes are counted, are expected to be received on Thursday. The official final results will be published by Friday afternoon, and will be submitted to President Isaac Herzog on November 9.