President Isaac Herzog called on Israelis to turn out to vote Tuesday, as he cast his ballot Tuesday morning in Jerusalem.

Speaking to reporters as he placed his voting envelope in the ballot box, President Herzog said “Israel is a true democracy."

"Millions of voters will go out today to vote and decide as to the future and direction of our nation. This is a thriving democracy with a multitude of voices. We should always respect this enormous right that we have, as there are so many nations and billions of human beings who unfortunately do not enjoy this right.”

“I want to reiterate: voting makes a difference without a shadow of a doubt. Anyone who thinks that his or her vote doesn’t matter is wrong. I therefore call on all citizens of this country: exercise your democratic right, and go to vote!”