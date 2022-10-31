Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to American Jewish leaders on Monday, telling them to accept the results of Israel's Knesset election tomorrow regardless of the results.

Speaking by video to the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly in Chicago, Herzog said: “Dear friends, tomorrow Israelis will go out to vote. I know the frequency of elections in Israel is somewhat unnerving, and I am aware of the questions posed in many Jewish communities around the world about the outcome of the elections.”

“They are also evidence of a vibrant, dynamic democracy,” he said. “We must all recognize that the Israeli people, abundant with diversity and varying opinions, are correctly exercising their fundamental democratic right to vote."

He added: “The results may or may not be to your liking, but the vote of the Israeli people should be respected. Beyond this, I say to each and every one of you that the firm, vital connection between the State of Israel and North American Jewry will not, and should not, be compromised, whatever the results."

Herzog's statements come as several American Jewish leaders have expressed concern over the prominence of Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir in the current election.

“I have every confidence in the bonds we share, which run deeper than politics or shifting circumstances. We are all bigger than this," Herzog said.