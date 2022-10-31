Poll forecasts Republican takeover of House in midterm elections

A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll published on Sunday predicts a Republican takeover of the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections with a 15-seat gain, The Hill reported.

The midterms are just over a week away, on November 8.

The poll forecasts Republicans will clock in at 228 seats to Democrats’ 207, a 21-seat difference, with a margin of error of 12 seats.

It the election sees a big turnout of young voters and voters of color — comparable to the surge seen in 2018’s midterms — the Battleground Tracker predicts Democrats hold on to the majority by a single seat, with 218 to Republicans’ 217.

If there’s an uptick in turnout among white voters without college degrees, however, Republicans could clinch an even bigger win, winning 238 seats and pushing Democrats to 197.

Many Democrats say they are still confident they will hold the House. An NBC News poll released last week found that Democrats held a 1-point lead on a generic congressional ballot.