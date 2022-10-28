The liberal, atherosclerotic Jewish Establishment is apoplectic over Kanye West’s most recent Jew-hating diatribes. So outraged are they by his egregious Farrakhan-esque rantings that they have applied all possible pressure on his business partners/sponsors to sever ties to him, and they have largely succeeded.

However, this is a huge mistake, for four reasons:

First: using strongarm tactics like those only reinforce the thesis - directly lifted from the Elders of the Protocols of Zion - that the pernicious Jew does, in fact, yield inordinate power, pulling those evil, invisible Jew strings against anyone who gets in the way of his nefarious plan of global domination. [Insert evil maniacal villain laugh here – mwah hahaha!]

Second: This guy is an applause addict. He is a whore for the public spotlight, and so are all the so-called journalists who are tripping over themselves to interview this bozo. His Jew-hating rants get him attention, TV time and ratings, and he’s going to continue until its no longer lucrative or drawing attention. Attempts to shut him down only feed the media machine he needs and craves.

Third: I prefer to know who my enemies are, thank you. Suppressing Kanye (or Ye, or whatever this wack-a-doo nickname this moron chooses to go by this week) only drives such people underground. And we’re quaking in our boots because a handful of Neo-Nazi troglodytes crudely spray-painted a bedsheet and hung it on an overpass on the 405? Show a little backbone. I LOVE watching Kanye videos, Farrakhan videos, Mel Gibson videos – especially while I’m cleaning my gun

Fourth: When we get into the business of suppressing offensive speech, we are starting down a slippery slope indeed. The death of free speech will most assuredly come back to haunt us. To quote an aphorism incorrectly attributed to Voltaire: I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it – no matter how irrational and fiction-based your rantings may be.

Demagogues like this guy tend to self-destruct over time, so why engage in counter-productive behaviors which only serve to prop him up?

After all, we knew this was coming. We knew it would happen. It just took until the crematoria cooled off sufficiently for the Jew haters to come back out of the woodwork. Okay, so it took 75 years instead of 50. Remember Skokie?

The American culture and economy are rapidly spinning out of control, perhaps irrevocably. And other writers in this space, far more articulate, have documented the sovietization of America. When the big meltdown comes who do you think people will scapegoat? Who are they going to come after first? Have we already forgotten that Jewish businesses were specifically targeted during the urban riots two summers ago?

Are we that blind?

Perhaps West’s ridiculous ramblings will persuade our liberal brethren to remember that Jews are guests in the United States; Jews who came to escape the Czar’s persecutions, the same Czar whose secret police wrote the Protocols screed in the first place. The welcome mat is being unceremoniously yanked from under our feet. Perhaps its time to stop acting like terrorized ghetto Jews, begging and groveling before their oppressors to be liked and loved.

Ignore Kanye – he’s a side show, a carnival huckster. The most eloquent response to Ye is to pick up your family and your possessions and make aliyah. With apologies to Thomas Wolfe, you CAN go home again.

Rabbi Mizrachi is the author of a new book: Holistic Judaism: A Radical Rethinking of Our Service to Gcd and our Fellow Man in the Messianic Age. Available on Amazon.com in paperback and Kindle as an e-Book. He can be reached at HolisticJudaism@gmail.com