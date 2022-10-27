The University at Albany is looking for a male suspect who posted antisemitic stickers on a sign in front of a residence hall.

University at Albany Police (UPD) said that the stickers were linked to a white supremacist group that has distributed antisemitic propaganda in multiple states, News10 reported. They have opened a criminal investigation.

The UPD believes that other stickers found on campus may have been put up by the same individual who was filmed by a campus security camera.

“The University at Albany thrives on the diversity of the people, faiths and ideas that make our community vibrant. We unequivocally reject racism, antisemitism and all other forms of hatred and bias, and we are committed to fostering a culture in which everyone is and feels welcome here every single day,” the university said in a statement.

They added that the UPD was notified about the antisemitic stickers on Tuesday evening. They have since been removed and an active investigation is ongoing.

“Any similar stickers found on university property will be removed consistent with longstanding university rules about posting on campus,” they said.