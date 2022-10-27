A new poll by the Maagar Mochot Institute for Israel Hayom shows Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party weakening, but his right-wing bloc strengthening less than a weak before the election for the 25th Knesset.

The poll shows the Likud party winning 30 seats, Yesh Atif 25, and the Religious Zionism party 15.

The National Unity party receives 11 seats, Shas nine, United Torah Judaism seven, Labor six, Yisrael Beytenu five, Meretz four, Rama'm four, and Hadash-Ta'al four.

The Jewish Home party remains well below the electoral threshold.

The right-wing bloc is shown winning 61 seats, enough to form a majority government, while the left-wing bloc wins 55 seats.

In response to a question as to who is most qualified to be prime minister, 49% answered Benjamin Netanyahu while 36% said incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid.