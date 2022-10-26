Iranian police opened fire on crowds of mourners gathered in the home city of Mahsa Amini, who was killed after being taken into custody by the country’s morality police in September.

A crowd of thousands had arrived at the grave of the 22-year old when security officials began to aggressively disperse mourners.

Witnesses and a human rights group reported that police used live ammunition and tear gas against protesters that had gathered in Saqqez for the event, according to BBC News.

The gathering in Saqqez and other regions of Kurdistan province marked the 40th day of mourning since Amini was killed.

According to Reuters, a witness said: "The riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery... Dozens have been arrested."

Protests have been ongoing in Iran since Amini’s death on September 16.

Videos of the gathering included scenes of thousands of protesters walking around roadblocks, including across a river, to access the cemetery where Amini’s grave is located.

The mourners chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" – which have become the main chants of the protest – and also "Down with traitors" and "Kurdistan will be the graveyard of fascists.”