The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates warned Israeli Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu against including Otzma Yehudit party chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir into a new government after the November 1st elections, Axios reported Wednesday.

According to Axios’ Barak Ravid, Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed spoke with Netanyahu during Sheikh Zayed’s visit to Israel last month.

The met behind closed doors for more than two hours, according to unnamed sources cited by the report.

During their meeting, Sheikh Zayed expressed concerns about the possibility Netanyahu may form a government with far-right lawmakers after the November 1st election, with one source telling Axios Sheikh Zayed was referring specifically to Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Netanyahu reportedly listened to Sheikh Zayed but declined to respond.

A second official cited by the report said Sheikh Zayed’s message signaled to Netanyahu that the inclusion of far-right elements in a new government could influence the relationship between Israel and the UAE.

Netanyahu’s office has not responded to the Axios report.