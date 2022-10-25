Last Friday, the Har Bracha community’s civilian security coordinator took part in a confrontation between Israelis and Palestinian Arabs adjacent to the village of Burin.

Following an initial debrief, it was decided yesterday (Monday) to suspend the civilian security coordinator until the end of the inquiry into the matter on account of his behavior during the incident. This was decided with the knowledge of his employers in the community.

According to the initial debrief conducted by the Commanding Officer of the Samaria Brigade, COL Shimon Siso, the civilian security coordinator was present at the scene of the confrontation without military personnel, in order to disperse the altercation that had arisen.

The civilian security coordinator provided an Israeli civilian with riot dispersal means in the form of tear gas, and permitted him to use it.

The IDF stated that "this act is a deviation from the behavior expected from qualified Israeli security personnel. It was therefore decided to summon the civilian security coordinator for a review with the Commanding Officer of the Samaria Brigade, COL Shimon Siso, and to suspend him from his position until the end of the incident’s review. Moreover, the civilian security coordinator was questioned by the Israel Police.