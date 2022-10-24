President Isaac Herzog will depart tonight to the United States of America for an official visit at the invitation of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

During his visit, the President will meet with President Biden at the White House and will hold diplomatic meetings with administration officials, Congressional leadership, and American-Jewish community leadership.

President Herzog said prior to departure: “I am departing tonight to the United States for an official visit at the invitation of my friend, President Joe Biden, whom I was delighted to host during his visit to Israel a few months ago. The United States is Israel’s greatest ally, and our strategic partnership is both enduring and unshakable.

“In my scheduled meetings with President Biden and senior administration officials and Congressional leaders, I intend to discuss important developments in our region, from the Abraham Accords to the gas deal with Lebanon, and of course to our desire and hope to have more nations join the circle of regional peace. Of course, most importantly the Iranian threat, which is destabilizing not only the Middle East but the entire world, requiring a firm and united stand against it.

“We will also discuss other issues, including the climate crisis, the climate challenge—a danger to the entire world and humanity—as well as the opportunities for trade and diplomacy, business relations and others, which of course emanate from the unique Israel-United States partnership.

“This visit comes during elections, both in Israel and the United States, and it is an opportunity to reaffirm that the powerful friendship and partnership between our nations is above all disagreements, and above any political or party divisions.

“In addition, as on every diplomatic visit of mine, I will of course meet the leadership of the Jewish communities in the United States, the leaders of American Jewry, which is the largest Jewish Diaspora in the world as part of our efforts to strengthen and reinforce the bridges between Israel and world Jewry.”