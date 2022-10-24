Learn Shnayim Mikra with Shnayim Yomi!

Every day, we put out a short, two minute video with a brief summary of the day’s aliyah, along with the Chumash text of that aliyah.

💡 Featuring a different Rabbi every week, giving you a variety of learning styles and perspectives

💡 Extra video every Friday with a short Dvar Torah from that week’s speaker

💡 View all archived videos on the website

Shnayim Yomi will host a Siyum at the end of each Sefer of Chumash and a Grand Siyum Hatorah at the end of the year!

JOIN NOW FOR SEFER BEREISHIT