Yanki Vershwer was always known as the ‘Chessed Guy’. Living for himself only was never an option for him. As a young boy, he slept at his grandfather’s home every night and took care of him.

As a grown man, he spent much money on helping needy relatives – even when he himself was quite poor. Getting into his car to go food shopping was always preceded by calling family members to ask whether they wanted him to buy things for them too.

Full of joy, kind to everybody, unbelievably generous. That was Yanki. And then... he was no more. Yesterday evening he collapsed and were taken to the hospital, where he passed away an hour later. He was only 37.

For everybody who knew him, this tragedy is jut unfathomable. Yanki was so alive, so loving, so caring. Always the first to help, to support, to give, to organize, to entertain. The despondent received beaming smiles and kind words from him. The hungry received food – whether as guests or as recipients of packages he prepared with his wife. The impoverished received money – even when he was very short of it himself. His heart, it seemed, was big enough to hold the entire world in it.

But this heart stopped beating, and now it’s Yanki’s family that desperately needs our help. Yanki took out many loans in his life – not only for his family, that lived in a cramped and tiny house which needed expanding, but also for relatives who were deeply in debt. And now, his wife and five children are left in a dire financial situation.

Yanki, we know, wouldn’t have hesitated. He was always among the givers and the helpers. But now he has moved to a better world, and it’s up to us to learn from his example. He was the man who took care of everybody; who will take care of his family?

