The government today (Sunday) approved the appointment of Major General Herzi Halevi to the position of the 23rd Chief of Staff of the IDF.

The appointment will take effect on January 17, 2023, following completion of an orderly handover procedure.

Outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi said in response to Halevi's appointment: “I commend the Israeli Government’s approval of MG Herzi Halevi’s appointment as the 23rd Chief of the General Staff of the IDF. Herzi and I have known each other for many years, during which I have come to know a brave, professional and skilled officer. Herzi is an excellent and experienced officer and I am confident in his ability to continue to lead the IDF going forward, given the expected challenges. I wish him great success.”